Joyful Noise Children’s Choir to start rehearsals in Carson City

The Carson City Symphony Association said the Joyful Noise Children's Choir will begin spring semester rehearsals from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 .

The weekly sessions will be held through May at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

The choir, directed by Nancy Jones and accompanied by Liz Hastings, welcomes children ages 4 to 12. Rehearsals are designed to develop students' musical skills, strong singing voices, and joy in music as they prepare for a performance in May. Tuition for the semester is $60 per child, or $45 each for two or more in a family.

"This choir will give your child the opportunity to learn basic music concepts of rhythm, pitch, dynamics, expression, melody, and performance in cooperation with a small group. The choir will sing a variety of tunes — hymns and folk songs and silly, playful pieces," Jones said.

For information and registration forms, go to http://ccsymphony.com/JoyfulNoise.htm, or contact the director at 775-400-1436 or nancy.joyfulnoise@gmail.com.