Judge Armstrong to be Dems luncheon speaker

Tom Armstrong, currently seeking a second six-year term as Judge of Carson City's Justice/Municipal Court Department I, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. He will review the status of the Misdemeanor Treatment Court he established to help young drug addicts through the rehabilitation process.

Judge Armstrong serves on the Supreme Court's specialty court funding and indigent defense committees, and as an alternate member of the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline. He was named the 2017 Judge of the Year by the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction and is currently that organization's president.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on June 11 at Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. An all-you-can-eat buffet lunch will be available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. For information, contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.