Judicial candidate Ryan Russell next Democratic Men’s Committee luncheon speaker

Ryan Russell, candidate for Carson City Justice of the Peace/Municipal Court Judge Department 2, will be the featured speaker at next Monday's Democratic luncheon. Russell is a partner with the Carson City law firm Allison MacKenzie, specializing in estate planning, wills, and trusts. He also serves as Judge Pro Tem for the Carson City Justice and Municipal Courts, Special Master for the Carson City Juvenile Court, and is on the State Bar of Nevada's Board of Governors.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on May 21 at Carson City's Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more are accepted but not required. Direct inquiries can be made to Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.