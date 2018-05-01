Junior golf tournament for ages 7-18 planned in Gardnerville

A junior golf tournament for boys and girls ages 7-18 is being sponsored by the Tahoe/Douglas Elks in cooperation with the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The event will be at 2 p.m. June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course, 1027 Riverview Drive in Gardnerville.

The cost for nine holes is $10 per player. Sign up online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com, or call 775-265-3181.