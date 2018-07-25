Karl Neathammer to speak at Dems luncheon

Former tribal court judge and pro tem Justice of the Peace Karl Neathammer will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon.

Neathammer, who co-hosted the long-running public access show Capital Crossfire opposite Shelly Aldean, is a four-time decorated Vietnam veteran and describes his politics as "classical conservative."

He will do his best to unravel the little-understood intricacies of tribal law and explain its present day and historical relationships with local, state and federal jurisdictions.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 30 at Carson City's Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks just off of College Parkway. All-you-can-eat buffet lunch available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but are not required.

For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.