Kat Simmons hosting stand-up comedy showcase in Minden

Kat Simmons' comedy class will take the stage in the COD Casino's banquet room, 1593 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden, on March 12 to perform their stand-up comedy routines they have developed over the last five weeks.

Simmons encourages the students to write with authenticity and look for things about their own lives that would make good material. Not all the students who take the class aspire to become comedians; some just want to improve their confidence, public speaking skills or merely look for the humor in life.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show will be at 7 p.m. The free show includes adult content and may not be appropriate for children.

For information or to inquire about Simmons' summer class, call 775-721-8864.