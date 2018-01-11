Kat Simmons teaching stand-up comedy class in Minden

Kat Simmons' next stand-up comedy class will begin on Feb. 5 at the COD Casino in Minden.

Simmons said the class is as much for the person terrified of getting on a microphone as the person who can't get off of it.

Its goal is to build confidence, improve public speaking skills and help add humor to students' careers and personal lives.

The class will gather in the meeting room that's found at the non-smoking side of the casino. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. through March 12. On the final evening of class, students will present a public showcase of their routines.

Space is limited. Registration costs $350 with a $150 non-refundable deposit due by Jan. 31.

For information and to reserve a spot, call 775-721-8864.