Kat Simmons to hold six-week comedy class in Minden

Kat Simmons' summer comedy class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, July 2 through Aug. 6, at the COD Casino in Minden.

Simmons said the class is as much for the person terrified of getting on the mic as it for those who can't get off of it.

She said the class is a confidence booster and useful for overcoming stage fright.

The class will build up to a public showcase on Aug. 6, when each student will perform their five-minute set.

The six-week class is $350; a $150 nonrefundable deposit is due by June 25 to hold a spot. Space is limited to 10 students.

Call 775-721-8864 for information.