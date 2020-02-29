Knights of Columbus makes donation to Eagle Valley Children’s Home

Knights of Columbus Council #4781 Grand Knight Martin Schwedhelm and “Tootsie Roll Drive” chairman Holly Akerley presented a check for $771.42 to Donna Clarke, executive director of Eagle Valley Children’s Home and Jessica Haglund, the facility’s Recreation Coordinator.

The presentation, made on Feb. 20 at the Children’s Home in Northwest Carson City, was the local result of the nationwide Knights of Columbus “Campaign for People with Physical and Intellectual Disabilities” conducted at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Parish in Carson City.

An additional amount of $192.86 from the proceeds of the drive was allocated to the Nevada State Special Olympics through the Knights of Columbus State Council in Las Vegas.