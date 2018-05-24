Last Early Spring Farmers Market of the year taking place Saturday
May 24, 2018
Saturday's Spring Farmers Market will be the final early market to be held before the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market starts its run on June 2.
The early market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nevada and Musser streets, behind Due Sorella.
Market Manager Linda Marrone said the market sold out of lettuce, micro greens, tomatoes, asparagus and eggs last week, so early arrival is recommended.
The 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market will run Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
