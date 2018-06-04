Lean Manufacturing 101 Workshop slated in Carson City

Nevada Industry Excellence, the state's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), will be holding a hands-on Lean Manufacturing 101 Workshop in the Reynolds Building at Western Nevada College in Carson City on June 27.

Come learn the techniques world-class companies use to increase, profit, lower inventory levels, improve on-time performance, achieve higher quality, and help employees achieve more with less effort.

The workshop is designed for business owners, operations managers, supervisors, production associates and others who contribute to your manufacturing process.

Event registration is at nevadaie.com/events. The cost is $299 per person.