Leisure Hour Club donates $500 to prison preservation society

Every year Carson City’s Leisure Hour Club recognizes local nonprofit groups that excel in supporting the greater Carson City community. On Feb. 19, the club donated $500 to the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society. Glen Whorton, president of the NSPPS, accepted the donation and said that the donation will contribute to making the prison open to the public.

In presenting the award to the Preservation Society, LHC president Debbie Lane noted its outstanding efforts toward preserving Nevada’s oldest prison as a museum. Lane commended the society for its commitment to its mission “to preserve and maintain the decommissioned Nevada State Prison for the education of present and future generations as to the history and use of the prison.”

Community members interested in learning more about the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society can contact the group by visiting http://nevadastateprison.org.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September 1896, is Carson City’s oldest continuously meeting social organization. Celebrating its 124th year, the organization continues to focus on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.