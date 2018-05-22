Leisure Hour Club recognizes Carson City Literacy Volunteers with donation

On May 16, the Leisure Hour Club recognized the outstanding work of the Carson City Literacy Volunteers with a $500 donation to the organization. Accepting the check for the Literacy Volunteers were Executive Director Jan Whitemore and Board member Sharon McCloskey.

Leisure Hour Club President Debbie Lane noted that the Literacy Volunteers helps adults and children in the Carson City area who have difficulty with reading.

Individualized instruction in reading and writing is provided to those in need. Students work one-on-one with their tutor to improve their reading and writing skills.

Lane said that the Leisure Hour Club was especially happy to recognize and support the Literacy Volunteers. She extended the club's best wishes for its continued success.

Community members and organizations interested in becoming Literacy Volunteer tutors or supporting the work of the Carson City Literacy Volunteers can call 775-885-1010 or visit the organization's website http://www.ccliteracyvolunteers.org/.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Celebrating its 122nd year, the organization continues to focus on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music, and literature.