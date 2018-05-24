Live music planned at all-ages dance hosted by Carson City Senior Center
May 24, 2018
Kick up your dancing shoes and enjoy the live music of Dan and Nadine at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 1.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and the event is open to all ages. Light refreshments are included with admission.
The center hosts monthly dances on the first Friday.
For information, call the center at 775-883-0703.
