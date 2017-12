The chance to hear live music by Tully Green is being offered today.

The band will play from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McFadden Plaza, near Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St.

More live music by Elizabeth Tully will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

On New Year's Eve, Southbound Train will perform starting at 9 p.m. at the Delta Saloon, 18 S. C St. in Virginia City.