Local art to be raffled at author event in Dayton

The Friends of the Dayton Valley Library and the Historical Society of Dayton Valley are presenting an author's event, featuring local writer Anthony Shafton, on Saturday at the Dayton Senior Center.

Shafton, the author of "The Nevada They Knew," will be signing copies of his book. The event will start at 2 and extend until 4 p.m.

A drawing of the Robert Caples historic home and studio in Dayton by local artist Bill Migan will be raffled to raise funds for the library and historical society.

Caples was a desert landscape artist and considered one of Nevada's premier artists of the 1950s. He called his art studio Lizard Hall; it can be seen in the drawing next to his home.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five.

Other books will also be available for purchase through the Historical Society. Titles include: Dayton: Images of America, by Laura Tennant and Jack Folmar, Nevada Historical Society Papers-1921-1922, Our Days on the Desert by Ada Quilici Bommarito, and Divorce Seekers by William and Sandra McGee.