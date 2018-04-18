Local author JoAnn Conner to give talk, book signing in Minden
April 18, 2018
The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be hosting local author JoAnn Conner on Tuesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss her books and sign copies of "Heartwood" and "The Mountain."
JoAnn's first book, "Heartwood," is a work of historical fiction centered in Bridgeport and includes the locations of Bodie, Carson City, Genoa, and Virginia City. Her latest book, "The Mountain," is a suspenseful novel set at Lake Tahoe. JoAnn Conner has lived in El Dorado County for over thirty-six years and is a past president of the Lake Tahoe Historical Society.
The Minden library is at 1625 Library Lane. It can be reached at douglas.lib.nv.us or 775-588-6411.
