Local author JoAnn Conner to give talk, book signing in Minden

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be hosting local author JoAnn Conner on Tuesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss her books and sign copies of "Heartwood" and "The Mountain."

JoAnn's first book, "Heartwood," is a work of historical fiction centered in Bridgeport and includes the locations of Bodie, Carson City, Genoa, and Virginia City. Her latest book, "The Mountain," is a suspenseful novel set at Lake Tahoe. JoAnn Conner has lived in El Dorado County for over thirty-six years and is a past president of the Lake Tahoe Historical Society.

The Minden library is at 1625 Library Lane. It can be reached at douglas.lib.nv.us or 775-588-6411.