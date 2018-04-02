Local authors visiting 88 Cups in Minden for lecture and book signing

Shelby's Books and 88 Cups in Minden will feature a lecture by local authors Karen Dustman, Laurie Hickey and Judy Wickwire about their recently released book "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour". This is the first book in a four, book series about those that make the Genoa Cemetery there final resting place.

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at 88 Cups.

If you are interested in Carson Valley history, the best place to find it is in our local cemeteries. This book gives you a glimpse into the lives of many early pioneers and others who made this place their home. The lecture will highlight just a few of the many fascinating families and individuals that made our history both old and new. The lecture is an opportunity to learn a little more than what is in the book. Carson Valley was often laughingly called "Cousin Valley" by old timers. We will show some of the many family connections. Martina Scossa, might have been one of the largest contributor to "Cousin Valley". A few fun stories will also be included like long time Douglas County Clerk, Hans Jepsen, who had a terrific sense of humor as you will learn.

The authors are avid history buffs that spend a multitude of time at archives, historical societies, museums and on adventures to actual historic sites to help with their research. They will be all dressed up for the April 7th lecture in historical attire to add historical flavor and ambiance to the presentation.

Please join the authors of "The Old Genoa Cemetery" and step back in time and get to know a little more about local history.