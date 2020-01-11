Local graduates earn honors from universities

Janey Almaraz from Carson City qualified for the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 38 percent of Belmont’s 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Rebecca L. Clark of Carson City has received a bachelor of science degree in social psychology from Park University in Independence, Mo.

Park University held its December 2019 Kansas City area commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. The University had 470 students eligible to participate in the ceremony. Approximately 259 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 211 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. W. Ann Hansbrough, J.D., an associate circuit judge in the Circuit Court of Platte County, Mo., and a member of Park’s Board of Trustees, presented the keynote address.

Pedro Vega-Perez of Carson City qualified for the fall Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kan. A total of 468 students met the qualifications to be recognized, validating a semester of hard work and dedication. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

David Holloway of Yerington, Kevin Kirk of Yerington and Sarah Ence of Minden were among the 1,978 students awarded included on the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester for Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.