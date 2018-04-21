Local man honored at Oregon Institute of Technology
April 21, 2018
Henry Bingham from Carson City has been named to the 2017-2018 Winter Term President's list at Oregon Institute of Technology. Bingham is studying biology-health sciences.
Inclusion on the list requires a 3.70 grade-point average and above. Only full-time undergraduate students (12 credit hours or more at Oregon Tech) are eligible for academic honors.
