Local man honored at Oregon Institute of Technology

Henry Bingham from Carson City has been named to the 2017-2018 Winter Term President's list at Oregon Institute of Technology. Bingham is studying biology-health sciences.

Inclusion on the list requires a 3.70 grade-point average and above. Only full-time undergraduate students (12 credit hours or more at Oregon Tech) are eligible for academic honors.