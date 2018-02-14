Local man to be honored for work on Carson River Watershed

The Carson Water Subconservancy District selected Dr. Steve Lewis to receive the 2018 Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed.

The award, created in 2007, recognizes individuals or organizations that demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment and accomplishment of projects that improve and sustain the Carson River Watershed.

For more than 28 years, Dr. Steve Lewis has worked tirelessly to conserve and sustain the waterways throughout the Carson River Watershed. He has been the Extension Educator in Gardnerville since 1990 and is known for his dedication to serving the Carson River community.

Dr. Lewis is a founding member, champion, or sustaining supporter of dozens of movements to conserve Carson River waters, floodplains, and natural resources.

He has organized hundreds of public and private land conservation meetings and voluntarily facilitates planning workshops for local churches, schools, and any group that builds unity in local communities. He has been a respected technical resource for the Carson River Watershed at well over 4,000 meetings.

Through the years, Dr. Lewis has authored numerous brochures and fact sheets about floodplain management and other best management practices for the watershed community.

Recommended Stories For You

The award will be presented at the CWSD Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Bonanza Room of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. All are encouraged to attend.

For information, contact Toni Leffler at 775-887-7450.