Local wildlife subject of Carson City Leisure Hour Club meeting

Jessica Heitt, urban wildlife coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will share her insights into the numerous wild creatures that inhabit the greater Carson City area with Leisure Hour Club members at their dinner meeting on March 21.

Heitt is a native Nevadan born and raised in Elko. After earning her degree in biology from the University of Nevada, Reno, Jessica began working for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. She shares her passion for nature and the outdoors by educating communities about living with wildlife.

To attend the event, contact the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than 8 p.m. on March 18 to make a reservation. The meeting will be preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge of important issues, science, music and literature. More information about the club and its activities can be found on its Facebook page.