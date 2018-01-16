Look at immigration offered in free Sierra Nevada Forum Feb. 13 in Carson City
January 16, 2018
A free public forum on Feb. 13 at the Brewery Arts Center is hoping to shed light on a complicated issue.
"Immigration: Fears, Fallacies & Facts" will be presented by Sierra Nevada Forums inside the BAC's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.
The discussion will be moderated by Yaraseth Anaya-Lugo, immigration coordinator with United Latino Community.
Sylvia Ontaneda-Bernales, an immigration and mediation attorney, will talk about the immigration agency structure, status of current litigation and legislation, DACA, and other topics.
Doors open at 5:30 for the 6 p.m. forum.
For information, go to sierranevadaforums.com.
