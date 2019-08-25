Louis and Peggy Locke celebrate 50th anniversary

Louis and Peggy Locke, founding pastors of Fountainhead Foursquare Church in Carson City, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 25. Peggy also serves as staff chaplain for Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City. The Lockes took a “land and sea” cruise of Alaska in July and continue to celebrate their special event by camping and being together with their family. Louis and Peggy have four sons, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.