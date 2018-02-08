‘Love Can Be Cold’ winter trail run planned in Carson City
February 8, 2018
The fourth of five winter trail runs sponsored by Ascent Runs is happening on Feb. 10, the day the "Love Can Be Cold" race will take place at 9 a.m. on Prison Hill.
The 5K and 10K event is part of the 8th annual Be Bold, Run in the Cold Winter Trail Series. Organizers anticipate the event will draw about 120 attendees.
The series was created to keep runners and walkers motivated through the winter months and also as a way to supplement winter training. It highlights the extensive trail networks surrounding the capital city.
Registration is $20 per race and $10 for students. The cost on race day goes up $5.
For information, go to ascentruns.com.
