Lynne Heller, wife of Sen. Dean Heller, to speak in Carson City

Lynne Heller will share what it's like being married to a senator when she serves as the keynote speaker of the Carson City Republican Women meeting of Jan. 16.

The wife of Sen. Dean Heller will be featured when the club meets at the Casino Fandango. Social time will start at 11 and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.

Reservations must be made by Friday. Contact Gale Harris at gdharris@sprynet.com or 775-241-2054. The cost of the lunch is $20 (cash only).

Carson City Republican Women members are politically active and contribute to Advocates to End Domestic Violence, CASA, PAWS Up for Veterans and AWAKEN. They also volunteer at the Carson City Senior Center and the Carson City Republican Headquarters.