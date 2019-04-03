Lyon County Republican Central Committee to meet

The Lyon County Republican Central Committee will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fernley High School Library located at 1300 U.S. Highway 95A in Fernley.

The public is invited to attend this meeting where updates will be provided with regards to the current Nevada legislative session. This is a great opportunity to meet with our local and state Republican officials and learn more about grassroots politics and upcoming events in Lyon County.

For more information, please contact Scott at keller@hsne50.com or check our website at http://www.lyoncountynvrepublicans.org