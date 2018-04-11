Lyon County Republican Convention set for May 12 in Silver Springs

Nevada state law requires each major political party to hold precinct meetings in every year in which a general election is held. Lyon County precinct meetings for 2018 were held on March 10, and delegates to the Lyon County Convention were elected by those in attendance. The convention will be held at the Silver Stage High School gymnasium, 3755 West Spruce Ave. in Silver Springs, on May 12. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the convention will convene at 10.

At the convention, delegates to the Republican State Convention will be elected, a county central committee to serve for the ensuing two years will be chosen, a county platform will be adopted, and other party affairs considered.

Anyone registered in Lyon County as a Republican may attend as a guest. If there are vacancies in your precinct, you may be eligible to be elected as a delegate.

No matter when you were elected as a central committee member, you must either attend the convention to be nominated as a member for the next two years or submit your name to Nominations Chairman Garry Simmons on or before the day of the convention.