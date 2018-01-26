Lyon County Republicans holding events in February

Plenty of chances are on hand to get involved in local politics, and the Lyon County Republican Central Committee will cover some of them at its upcoming meeting.

The committee invites the public to attend at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 to hear about planning for this year's caucus, the Lyon County Republican Convention, speaking opportunities for candidates and a member forum.

The meeting will be at the Lyon County Utilities Building, 34 Lakes Blvd. in Dayton.

Additionally, the committee's annual Lincoln Day Dinner, offering the chance to mingle with federal, state and local Republican officials, is coming up at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pioneer Crossing Casino in Yerington.

Rep. Mark Amodei will be the keynote speaker and Sen. James Settelmeyer will be the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $40 each. For information, go to http://www.lyoncountynvrepublicans.org, or contact Treasurer Anita Dayton at 775-815-2660.