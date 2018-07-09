Mammovan making stops in Fallon, Fernley

Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan makes mammography services accessible and convenient for women by bringing services to them.

The new 3-D technology has recently been added to the mobile unit meeting the same scrutiny and guidelines that a brick-and-mortar facility receives.

The Mammovan is continually crisscrossing Nevada, visiting various locations across the state, and it will be stopping in Fallon from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 23 at the Fallon Tribal Health Clinic, 1001 Rio Vista Drive, and Fernley from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 24 at the Fernley Senior Center, 1170 W. Newlands Drive.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.

NVHC's mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada.

Screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older. Most insurance plans are accepted as well as Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.

Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.