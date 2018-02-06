Marijuana in the workplace: Dayton hosting free training geared for employers

A free training geared for businesses and agencies that want to maintain a safe and drug-free workplace is planned from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the Dayton Community Center, 170 Pike St., Dayton.

With recent changes in marijuana laws, the workplace drug policy is an important tool an employer has for guidance on appropriate responses to employee drug use. Attendees will learn policy tips for avoiding liability situations, keeping the workplace safe and drug-free, and developing peace of mind in day-to-day operations.

It will be presented by Jo McGuire, an international speaker on drug screening, particularly in regard to marijuana legalization.

McGuire is the CEO of Jo McGuire Inc. and senior projects manager of TSS, Inc. She advises policy makers on employers' rights to a safe and drug-free workplace, and provides certified training for the drug screening industry. She served on the Governor's Task Force in Colorado during the recent constitutional amendment and chaired the Marijuana Education and Outreach committee of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association.

"Employee drug use costs employers millions of dollars in lost revenue," McGuire notes. "Legal marijuana causes workplace challenges that every employer needs to be aware of in order to protect profitability and reduce loss. My workshops show you trends that will change the way you do business. If you are confused about legal marijuana — find clarity with me."

The free training is made possible, in part, with funding through the Nevada Statewide Coalition Partnership, Nevada Behavioral Health Association, and Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties.

Recommended Stories For You

To reserve a space at the training, email roots@healthycomm.org. For information, call Healthy Communities at 775-246-7550.