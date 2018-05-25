Marine Corps League Silver State Detachment 630 of Carson City hosting 34th annual Memorial Day ceremony

The Marine Corps League Silver State Detachment 630 of Carson City and Carson Valley will be hosting the Memorial Day ceremony to honor Native American military veterans at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28.

As in previous years, the event will be at the Stewart Indian Cemetery on East Clear Creek Road, behind the nearby mobile home park. To get there, take a left turn at the Costco stop light if driving from the north, or a right turn if driving from the south.

In its 34th year, the ceremony was originally organized by Chaplain Don Podlas, a Korean War veteran and at that time the commandant of the Marine Corps League of the Carson City area.

Monday's ceremony will feature bagpiper Lt. Commander Robert Bledsoe, the NJROTC Honor Guard of Carson High School, and the Marines of the Silver State Detachment with their 75 mm Howitzer cannon and World War II Jeep.

The Native American Honor Guard, which is re-organizing, will possibly take part in the ceremony.