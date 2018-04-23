‘Marlena’ author Julie Buntin making local stops in Northern Nevada book tour

Nevada Humanities will welcome author Julie Buntin at a series of events throughout Northern Nevada during the month of May. Ms. Buntin is the author of Marlena: A Novel, the 2018 pick for Nevada Reads — a statewide, public book club. Nevada Reads invites Nevadans to read selected works of literature and to come together in their communities to share the ideas and perceptions inspired by the book club selections.

"Nevada Humanities is thrilled to welcome this young author of the enthralling novel Marlena to Nevada. Julie Buntin puts a human face on America's opioid epidemic through the struggles and escapades of her character Marlena," said Christina Barr, Executive Director of Nevada Humanities. "If you live in Northern Nevada, we invite you to join us at one of these upcoming events to engage in what will certainly be lively and enlightening discussions."

The following events, which feature Ms. Buntin and her novel Marlena, will take place in Northern Nevada. Some events are part of Nevada Humanities' Pop-Up Salon and The Salon series that feature a panel discussion with topics relevant to the humanities in Nevada and include audience discussion and light refreshments. All events are free and open to all.

Tuesday, May 15 — 12 -1 p.m. Julie Buntin in Conversation (Brown-bag lunch talk) Nevada State Library, Archives & Public Records. 100 N. Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 775-684-3360

Tuesday, May 15 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Julie Buntin in Conversation Douglas County Public Library. 1625 Library Lane, Minden, NV 775-782-9841

Wednesday, May 16 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pop-Up Salon: Nevada Reads with Julie Buntin Great Basin College Library, McMullen Hall. 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 775-738-8493. Moderated by journalist Lori Gilbert, the evening will feature a conversation with author Julie Buntin, as she discusses her first novel, Marlena, which focuses on themes of belonging, poverty, coming-of-age, and the national opioid epidemic. The evening includes a Q&A and book signing following the Pop-Up Salon. On May 17, 2018, Buntin will meet with local high school students to discuss her work and writing process.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, May 18 — 6-7:30 p.m. The Salon: Nevada Reads with Julie Buntin Sundance Books and Music. 121 California Ave, Reno, NV 775-786-1188. Moderated by Dr. Katherine Fusco, assistant professor in the English department at the University of Nevada, Reno, the evening will feature a conversation with author Julie Buntin. Ms. Buntin will discuss her first novel, Marlena, focusing on themes of belonging, poverty, coming-of-age, and the national opioid epidemic.

Julie Buntin grew up in northern Michigan. Her debut novel, Marlena: A Novel, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle's John Leonard Prize, longlisted for The Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize, and named a best book of 2017 by over thirteen venues, including The Washington Post, NPR, and Kirkus Reviews. Her writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Vogue, The New York Times Book Review, Guernica, and other publications. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is the Director of Writing Programs at Catapult.

Nevada Humanities is one of 56 independent state and territorial humanities councils affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. With offices in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities creates public programs and supports public projects statewide that define the Nevada experience and facilitate the exploration of issues that matter to Nevadans and their communities.

Nevada Reads and Nevada Center for the Book are programs of Nevada Humanities that are made possible with support from Nevada State Library, Archives, and Public Records; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Library of Congress Center for the Book promotes books and libraries, literacy and reading, and poetry and literature.

To learn more about Nevada Humanities, Nevada Reads, and Nevada Center for the Book, visit nevadahumanities.org.