Mason bees topic of class at Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City
March 14, 2018
The chance to learn all about mason bees is being offered thanks to the Greenhouse Garden Center, which is offering a class on the subject at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at its 2450 S. Curry St. location.
According to the garden center, mason bees are a cool weather bee and make their pollinating presence known 3-4 weeks before honeybees are ready to come out. Each mason bee can do the pollinating work of a 120 honeybees.
David Ruf will be teaching the class, which will be held indoors. Limited quantities of mason bee cocoons will be available for sale.
Anyone who attends a weekly class at the center will receive a weekend coupon for 15 percent off up to five items. All classes cost $2. For information, call the center at 775-882-8600.
