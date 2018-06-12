Master dance instructors giving workshop in Carson City

Master dance instructors are visiting Carson City to share their experience and expertise in ballet, pointe, variations, jazz, contemporary and more to ages 7 and up on July 9-13.

The dance intensive workshop will host Erica Chipp-Adams and Oliver Adams, both of San Francisco's Smuin Ballet, and Maykel Solas, formerly of Ballet San Jose and Silicon Valley Ballet.

All three instructors will be principal dancers in the 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker ballet in Carson City, which will be presented Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-25.

The workshop will run afternoon and evening hours at Ayako's Dance Studio, 2045 California St.

The cost for the five days is $225; the drop-in rate is $55 per day.

To register and for information, call 775-882-2916, or email Tu2teacher@sbcglobal.net.