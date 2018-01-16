Meet and greet set with Democratic candidate for Nevada governor Chris Giunchigliani

The chance to meet Democratic candidate for Nevada Governor and Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani is being offered on Jan. 25.

Cafe at Adele's, the restaurant and lounge at 112 N. Carson St., is hosting the meet and greet from 5 to 8 p.m. Drinks and appetizers will be served.

To RSVP, email jenny@chrisfornevada.com. For information about and Giunchigliani's candidacy, go to http://www.chrisgfornevada.com.