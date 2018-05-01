Members of the military to be honored at Armed Forces Day barbecue

A family barbecue is planned on Armed Forces Day, May 19, to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect the country.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage, salad, dessert, drinks and raffle prizes will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. at Summit Funding, 5931 S. Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.

The Honor Guard ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m.