Memorial golf tournament in honor of Shane Quilling set for Sunday

A memorial golf tournament for Shane Quilling, who passed away in February at the age of 53, will be held on Sunday, April 15, at Reno's ArrowCreek Country Club.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with the tournament to begin at noon. The cost is $100 per player and $375 per foursome. Box lunch and range balls will be provided.

RSVP to Cassie Pete at ArrowCreek, 775-850-4471, ext. 209. Checks should be made payable to Carson City Schools Foundation.

Quilling taught and coached at Carson High for 18 years, touching the lives of thousands of people. Funds raised will help play for his daughter to attend school and to help a CHS student attend college.

All donations are being made to the Carson City Schools Foundation, attn.: Shane Quilling Memorial Scholarship.