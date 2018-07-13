Michael Hohl Honda sponsoring Kitten Adoption Day

Michael Hohl Honda is having a certified CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Kitten Adoption Day from noon to 4 p.m. July 28 in its showroom, 2800 S. Carson St.

Catmandu is partnering with Michael Hohl Honda to help homeless and rescued kittens find their "FURever" homes.

Catmandu is a local nonprofit kitten and cat rescue that provides a homey, cage-free environment for cats to help them feel safe.

Kittens are rescued from Carson and surrounding communities, vaccinated, socialized, nursed back to health if they are sick, and placed in foster homes until they are eight weeks old. Then they are brought to Catmandu where they will wait for their new family to adopt them. Catmandu receives no government funding, relying on donations and community support.

The event is offering adoptions for $40. Michael Hohl Honda will donate the additional adoption fee of $45.

Multi-Point Kitten Inspection includes spay neuter surgery, appropriate vaccines, medical checkup, behavioral evaluation, general grooming and nails.

Free refreshments will be served. A free kitten starter kit and micro-chipping is included.

For information, call Catmandu at 775-297-3419.