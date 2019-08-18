Mike and Charlene Hartman of Carson City celebrate 50th anniversary

Mike and Charlene Hartman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 23 with their immediate family. Residents of Carson City for the past 10 years, Mike and Charlene are very active in the local community and are proud members of the Sierra Nevada Kiwanis Group, St. Teresa of Avila Church, the Silver Oak Men’s Club and a local walking group. They also help organize and run a large family Toys for Tots event during the Christmas holidays, which benefits local children in their community.

Mike and Charlene have both been blessed with three children and six grandchildren and continue to spend much of their time with them.