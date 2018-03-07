Mike Thomas to deliver Carson City lectures about Isaac Newton, engineering

Enjoy back-to-back days of lecturer Mike Thomas this month at Western Nevada College's Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City.

Thomas will deliver a lecture on "Amazing Engineering" on Friday, March 9, then follow that by talking about famed scientist Isaac Newton on Saturday, March 10.

Both lectures are free to attend and begin at 6:30 p.m.

In his "Amazing Engineering" lecture, Thomas will provide examples of design, purpose and construction, and show many images during his presentation.

Thomas annually provides a lecture on Newton, a principal figure in the scientific revolution of the 17th century and whose ground-breaking research on the laws of motion of gravity formed the foundation of modern physics.

On Saturday nights when lectures aren't scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

Recommended Stories For You

The Star Parties, like the lectures, are free and open to the public.

The observatory is at 2699 Van Patten Drive.