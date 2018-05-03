Mile High Jazz Band presenting ‘Merry May Jazz’ program in Carson City

Enjoy a merry evening of big-band music by the Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford at Living the Good Life from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

Living the Good Life, 318 N. Carson St., Carson City, also has a late-night food menu and full bar. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.

The event, Merry May Jazz, will feature the 17-member band playing favorite and new big-band songs.

Some highlight tunes of the evening will be "Footprints" and "A Time for Love."

Ford will sing several songs with the band, including "Come Fly With Me" and "Our Love is Here to Stay."

For information about the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154, or visit MileHighJazz.com.