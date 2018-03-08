Mile High Jazz Band to present ‘Springboards’ music and poetry in Carson City
March 8, 2018
The Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist June Joplin will be joined by several poets and readers on Tuesday, March 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for an evening of big-band music and poetry on the theme "Springboards."
Each poem will be followed by a related big-band tune. The event will be at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., across from the state legislature building in Carson City.
Admission is $5 at the door and free for ages 18 and under.
The program will feature Rita Geil, Wayne Carlson, Ray Hadley, Krista Lukas, Susan Sara Priest, Timothy Rhodes, and Amy Roby reading their original poems and selected works by other published poets.
"Springboards" will include humorous and serious selections meant to entertain people of all ages.
Mile High Jazz Band performances are funded, in part, by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.
For information, call 775-883-4154, or visit MileHighJazz.com.
