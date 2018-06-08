Mile High summer jazz camp to include Navy Band workshop

The Mile High Jazz Band Association, in cooperation with Carson Middle School, is presenting a five-day Jazz Camp with sessions for middle and high school musicians.

The camp will take place weekdays, June 13-19, in the band room at CMS, 1140 W. King St.

The final day will feature a workshop/clinic with the US Navy 32nd Street Brass Band. Beginning and advanced sessions are open to students from Carson City and surrounding areas in Northern Nevada and California.

The introductory Jazz Explorers Camp, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. each day, is for students who are new to jazz or want to try a secondary jazz instrument. It includes learning the blues scale, improvisation skills, and swing and rock styles. The registration fee includes music, instruction, snacks, and a workshop with the US Navy 32nd Street Brass Band.

The Jazz Ensemble Camp, from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day, is for students who have at least one year of jazz experience or are high school musicians, including graduated seniors. Students will prepare songs in various jazz styles, learn solos, and perform in a public concert. The registration fee includes music, instruction, snacks, a workshop with the US Navy 32nd Street Brass Band and a free public performance with the Navy Band and the Mile High Jazz Band at 7 p.m. June 19 at the McFadden Plaza stage in downtown Carson City.

The organizer-director is Nick Jacques, who's also the band director at CMS, with guest instructors from the Mile High Jazz Band. Registration in advance is required.

Recommended Stories For You

Students may register for one or both sessions. The fee for Jazz Explorers is $25 for the week; for the Jazz Ensemble the cost is $40; and for both it's $55.

Payment by cash or check, payable to "MHJB," is due the first day of camp. Some scholarships will be available.

To register or for information, go to http://www.cmsbands.org.

The Mile High Summer Jazz Camp is supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.