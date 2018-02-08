Miniature gardening seminar planned in Carson City

How to grow tiny gardens in tiny spaces is the topic of a miniature gardening seminar to be hosted by Julie Ruf.

The event, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse Garden Center, will showcase the possibilities of miniature gardening, a project suitable for both children and adults.

The cost to attend is $2 per person, and those who do will receive a coupon good for 15 percent off up to five pieces of the center's merchandise.

For information and reservations, call the center at 775-882-8600, or stop by at 2450 S. Curry St.