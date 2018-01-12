Model T Ford enthusiasts to gather in Carson City
January 12, 2018
The Silver State Model T Ford Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Red's Old 395 Grill, 10455 S. Carson St., Carson City.
An optional no-host dinner precedes the meeting at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in Model T Ford cars or trucks is welcome to attend.
This club is organized to have fun while members help each other with their Model Ts. Spouses are also welcome.
For information, call club president Matt Thurston at 775-266-1180 or Wendell Newman at 775-721-7949.
Trending In: Announcements
- Lynne Heller, wife of Sen. Dean Heller, to speak in Carson City
- Six-week class in Carson City to encourage control over diabetes
- Kat Simmons teaching stand-up comedy class in Minden
- NV Energy offering $50 to recycle old refrigerators
- $75,000 for art programming up for grabs in Vans competition for high school students