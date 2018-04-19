Monthly cruise nights kicking off at Carson Mall

Cruise season in Carson City is kicking off on April 27, when all makes and models will converge at the Carson Mall for a car show, food specials, raffles and other festivities.

The monthly cruise nights run from 5 to 8 p.m. and offer a $5 poker walk. The cruise nights are scheduled for May 25; June 29; July 27; Aug. 31; Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. A trunk or treat event for kids will be at the final event. Each month offers a different award. At the end of the cruise season, the final grand prize poker walk and top trophies will be awarded.

In addition to the cruise night, LuLaRoe clothing will be sold inside the mall on April 28 and 29 to benefit Raymond Dragoo, a local man who was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2000 and is now in stage 5 renal failure and living off dialysis. Dragoo's right kidney was removed last November, and he's hoping to receive a kidney transplant before his left kidney must be removed. The proceeds from the sale will help pay for the transplant.

A Go Fund Me account with information about Dragoo's story is posted at https://www.gofundme.com/2c8z3r4d.

For information, call Chelsea at 775-671-8150.