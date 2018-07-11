Morning of fun for preschoolers and parents planned in Silver City

United Way's annual "Tune into Kids" Fun Fair for preschoolers and their parents will take place Tuesday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Silver City town park (next to the Silver City School House/community center at 385 High St.).

Silver City is located on the Comstock, three miles from Virginia City and 12 miles from Carson City.

The event, which includes free children's books, plus arts and crafts and hands-on literacy activities provided by United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS), is for parents and their children ages 0-6 years. UWNNS supports parents with various resources as they nurture their children's development, early literacy, health, nutrition and play. One of their goals is to double the number of children in Northern Nevada who read proficiently by the end of third grade. With that goal in mind, UWNNS focus on early childhood development and learning, kindergarten readiness, early grade success and strengthening families.

Each summer, the historic Comstock community of Silver City partners with local and regional groups and volunteers to offer free public programming in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), with events at the town's park and community center. This year, activities include a kids' robotics mini-camp with Society of Women Engineers, a floral design class for teens and adults with Community Roots, a family friendly music concert sponsored by the Resident Artist Program in Silver City, a gentle stretching class for adults, and more. The July 17 Fun Fair is sponsored in partnership with UWNNS and Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties.

For information about the annual summer program and additional upcoming events, contact Quest Lakes at 775-287-7598.