Mule Deer Foundation launching Carson City chapter

Hunting and conservation enthusiasts are being recruited for the Mule Deer Foundation's newest chapter, which is being established in Carson City.

The conservation organization, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has chapters in all western states. Volunteers are needed to fundraise and use the money for projects like re-seeding areas damaged by fire, fixing or installing water guzzlers in desert areas, and removing old fencing that may impede migration or entangle animals.

The new chapter is kicking off activities with a banquet on April 28 at the Carson Nugget. Doors open at 5 p.m. for drawings, auctions and games for prizes, including firearms and other items donated by locals. A buffet dinner offering chicken and tri-tip is included.

For information, find the Capital City Mule Deer Foundation on Facebook. For banquet tickets, contact Mike at Sportsman's Warehouse, 775-350-4174.