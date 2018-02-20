Murder mystery dinner show returning to Carson City
February 20, 2018
"The Sour Grapes of Wrath" is this year's murder mystery play sponsored annually by Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177 and Emblem Club No. 507.
The event returns with a lasagna dinner on Saturday. Social hour will open at 5:30 followed by the play at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's presentation will be a matinee. Dinner will be served at 3 with the show following at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and available at the Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St. All proceeds will benefit local Elk and Emblem charities.
For information, contact Marian Funari at 775-884-4144 or Ellen Peters at 775-882-8874.